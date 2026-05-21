Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2: Toph Joins The Fight Against The Fire Nation In Full Trailer

"The Earth Kingdom is going to fall," Princess Azula promises in Netflix's just-released trailer for Season 2 of "Avatar: The Last Airbender." But not if Aang and his friends have anything to say about it!

The live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's beloved animated series returns for its second season on Thursday, June 25 with the introduction of earthbender Toph, whose incredible powers might just be the key to helping Aang defeat the Fire Nation and put a stop to their senseless war.

"After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai," reads the season's official logline.

Along with introducing Toph, one of the animated series' most popular characters, Season 2 of "Avatar" promises plenty of moments fans have been anticipating, including the exploration of the iconic city Ba Sing Se. And as the trailer assures us, "There is no war in Ba Sing Se!"

The show's second season stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Miyako as Toph, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Maria Zhang as Avatar Kyoshi, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

As previously reported, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" will conclude with Season 3.

The official Season 2 trailer was accompanied by a batch of new photos, which you can check out below. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 2. For fans of the animated series, what are you most looking forward to seeing in live-action?