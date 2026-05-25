One WKRP In Cincinnati Episode Required U.S. Military Approval To Air, According To Tim Reid

No sitcom captured the subversive counterculture of the '70s quite like "WKRP In Cincinnati," which is why it's so sad the series isn't available to stream anywhere. The show's pendulum swung wildly between goofy hijinks and tackling very serious topics, like the Vietnam War. That episode required involvement from the army.

While most sitcoms wait a few seasons before getting serious, "WKRP In Cincinnati" decided to jump right in. Not only did Season 1 feature one of the greatest sitcom episodes of all time, but it also included the episode "Who Is Gordon Sims?" which delves into Venus Flytrap's background as a soldier who was sent to Vietnam and deserted. In the episode, the army catches up to him and brings him in for a hearing to determine his fate. Because the episode was tackling such a sensitive topic, the network would only let them do it under one condition, says Tim Reid, who played Venus Flytrap.

"They said, 'We'll let you do it if you allow the military to come and sit in on your rehearsals,'" Reid told the Television Academy Foundation. "So, every day for four days, someone from the military — officers — would sit in the audience and watch us." In an interview with The Classic TV History Blog, Reid said those officers had final say. "It was literally going to be up to a commander from Camp Pendleton ..." said Reid. "If he said 'no,' we were not going to do the episode."