Mortal Kombat's Forgotten TV Prequel Series Helped Launch Eva Mendes' Career

In 1998, the same year she made her television acting debut in an episode of "ER," Eva Mendes found herself under threat from a masked video game ninja famous for screaming, "Get over here!" That character is Scorpion, the kunai-flinging Shirai Ryu warrior of "Mortal Kombat" fame. Early in her career — her fourth television or film credit, to be exact — Mendes had a guest spot as an original character on the cult-classic, all-but-forgotten prequel series "Mortal Kombat: Conquest."

Following the success of 1995's "Mortal Kombat" and the box office failure of the 1997 follow-up, "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation," the bloody conflict between Earthrealm and Outworld shifted to the small screen. Premiering in 1998, "Conquest" served as a prologue to the hit video game franchise.

The show follows a young Kung Lao (Paolo Montalban) as he protects Earthrealm from Shao Kahn. Alongside him are two original characters: exiled guard Siro (Daniel Bernhardt) and resourceful thief Taja (Kristanna Loken). While it noticeably lacks the big-screen budget of the 1995 movie, it leans into the cheesy action and campy lore that made the games a phenomenon.