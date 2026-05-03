10 Best TV Shows Based On Nintendo Games, Ranked

The box office results are in, and it seems like Illumination has captured lightning in a bottle for a second time with "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie." It's a well-earned victory for Nintendo, which long resisted adapting its IP for film and TV before "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" arrived in 2023. With television adaptations of video games like "Fallout" and "The Last of Us" having seen huge success, Nintendo has now become open to bringing its biggest franchises to the big screen.

Nintendo hasn't always had the best luck on screen — most notably with the 1993 "Super Mario Bros." movie. However, since Nintendo's gaming empire exploded in the mid-80s, there have also been several television adaptations of their games that have ranged from bizarre misfires to genuinely great shows.

Many of these series are as iconic as the video games they're based on, while others feel so vastly different from the series' tone and look that fans prefer to forget they ever existed. From worst to best, let's take a look at some of these Nintendo-inspired video game series and remember which ones were the good, the bad, or most certainly, the ugly.