10 Best TV Show Revivals Of All Time, Ranked

Does absence truly make the heart grow fonder? In the case of TV shows, it may depend on what their long-awaited returns actually have to offer.

We live in the era of the legacy sequel, partly because actors just don't get long-term TV contracts like they did when networks were king. Streaming platforms need a hook to get your attention, and familiar stars returning to beloved roles often does the trick. Networks, in turn, have tried to compete using the same strategy. Television revivals have been around a while, but we seem to be getting far more of them lately.

Here's the rub — revivals can't feel too similar to the originals, but they also can't drift too far off-base. The "Frasier" revival lasted a mere 20 episodes, possibly because just seeing Frasier doing Frasier stuff again wasn't enough. On the other hand, "Golden Palace" was a step too far for many "Golden Girls" fans, who preferred seeing the ladies gossip over cheesecake rather than run a hotel.

The best TV revivals — not remakes or reboots, but actual continuations — progress the story, but keep the characters familiar. What happens to our favorites as time marches on? If they got over their old issues, what new ones can surprise them? Our picks for the 10 best TV revivals of all time genuinely propelled their stories forward while still offering the comfort of familiar characters and situations audiences trusted.