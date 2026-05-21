Survivor Greece Forced To End Early Following Serious Contestant Injury

"Survivor Greece" — not to be confused with the unrelated U.S. "Survivor" series that just aired its 50th season finale on CBS — was forced to end early after a contestant sustained major injuries while spearfishing in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

Following the event, a statement put out by production company AcunMedya revealed that Stavros Floros lost part of his left leg and experienced trauma in his right foot after a boat hit him by accident. The incident took place near Saona Island while Floros was off duty from filming.

"The competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances. The contestant remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is out of danger," read the AcunMedya statement.

Meanwhile, SKAI Television, the network that airs "Survivor Greece," issued a statement pledging to

"contribute in every possible way to [Floros'] treatment, as well as to any hospitalization and rehabilitation care that may be required."