Survivor Greece Forced To End Early Following Serious Contestant Injury
"Survivor Greece" — not to be confused with the unrelated U.S. "Survivor" series that just aired its 50th season finale on CBS — was forced to end early after a contestant sustained major injuries while spearfishing in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.
Following the event, a statement put out by production company AcunMedya revealed that Stavros Floros lost part of his left leg and experienced trauma in his right foot after a boat hit him by accident. The incident took place near Saona Island while Floros was off duty from filming.
"The competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances. The contestant remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is out of danger," read the AcunMedya statement.
Meanwhile, SKAI Television, the network that airs "Survivor Greece," issued a statement pledging to
"contribute in every possible way to [Floros'] treatment, as well as to any hospitalization and rehabilitation care that may be required."
Stavros Floros won the latest season of Survivor Greece
This year's "Survivor Greece" might have ended prematurely, but Stavros Floros has been crowned its undisputed champ. The last episode of the European reality series saw host Giorgos Lianos announce the decision to wrap up the festivities early before praising the injured contestant for his resilience.
"Everyone has been amazed by the courage and strength of a true survivor," Lianos said (via tovima.com). "The winner of this year's 'Survivor' and the €250,000 prize is Stavros, because he is a real survivor, because he truly deserves it, and because it is one of the few things we can do for him."
Lianos added that the health, safety, and well-being of the show's participants come first, hence the decision to conclude the 2026 installment of "Survivor Greece" early. The next season has yet to be formally announced.