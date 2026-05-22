Two Survivor 50 Players Set To Appear In HBO's The White Lotus Season 4
When "The White Lotus" returns for Season 4, set in the French Riviera, the cast will be joined by two people who are no strangers to exotic locations. "Survivor 50" contestants Charlie Davis and Kamilla Karthigesu have been confirmed to be making cameo appearances during next year's season of the dark comedy. That decision was announced during the "Survivor 50" finale by "The White Lotus" creator and Season 50 contestant Mike White.
This will be the first acting credit for both Karthigesu and Davis. Karthigesu told Entertainment Weekly in her "Survivor 50" exit interview earlier this season that she knew very little about the show or the man behind it before ending up on "Survivor" with him. "I don't really watch TV," she said. "Like, I watched 'The White Lotus' when I came back because I'm like, 'What's this guy about?' You know, I hadn't seen anything that he's been in or he's written or directed."
When Entertainment Weekly asked Davis about it in his exit interview, he was far more excited about the prospect. "Oh my gosh. I mean, I should be so lucky," Davis said. "That would be cool to go to the south of France."
Connections between The White Lotus and Survivor run deep
This is not the first time "The White Lotus" and "Survivor" have crossed paths. Back in 2018, Mike White was a contestant on "Survivor: David vs. Goliath." Two years later, "The White Lotus" was greenlit by HBO, and in Season 2, White brought fellow survivors Kara Kay and Angelina Keeley on for cameos.
White said he was excited to get another chance to compete on "Survivor" this season after being away from it for so long. "'Survivor' has given me so much, as a viewer and when I was a contestant," White told host Jeff Probst during the "Survivor" Season 50 finale. "Fifty seasons, are you kidding? There's nothing that could have stopped me from coming back."
White said competing on "Survivor" allowed him to put this season of "The White Lotus" together. After being voted off the island, he needed to stay sequestered to avoid spoilers, so he had a lot of time on his hands. "I was there by myself. I couldn't use my phone ... I was totally alone," White told Entertainment Weekly. "It was like a godsend, honestly. Because I have all this time where people think I'm somewhere else, I'm unreachable, and I could just sit and contemplate and think about what's next."