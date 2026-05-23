What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales, And More

📺 "Bad Thoughts" Season 2 (Netflix, six-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "Marshals" Season 1 finale (CBS)

🇺🇸 8 p.m. National Memorial Day Concert (PBS, hosted by Gary Sinise and Mary McCormack)

📺 8 p.m. "WWE Rivals" Season 6 (A&E)

📺 9 p.m. "Tracker" Season 3 finale (CBS)

📺 11 p.m. "Rick and Morty" Season 9 (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, MAY 25

📺 "Summerwater" (Acorn TV)

At a Scottish cabin resort enduring unpredictable weather, the residents of Summerwater attempt to escape life's problems in the serenity of isolation — but find themselves forced to confront their darkest truths and deepest desires; Shirley Henderson, Dougray Scott, and Valene Kane star.

📺 2:40 p.m. "Spider-Noir" (MGM+, through 8:40 p.m.)

Nicolas Cage stars as a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York forced to confront his past as the city's lone superhero. (All eight episodes drop Wednesday, May 27 on Prime Video.)

🏆 8 p.m. American Music Awards (CBS, hosted by Queen Latifah)

📺 8 p.m. "World War II With Tom Hanks" (History, three-episode premiere)

Hanks hosts this 20-part docuseries reexamining WWII through the lens of a new century, offering a deeply human portrait of how the modern world was forged in the fires of global conflict.

📺 9 p.m. "Foul Play With Anthony Davis" Season 1 finale (TBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Rock the Block" Season 7 finale (HGTV)

📺 9 p.m. "Tucci In Italy" Season 2 finale (NatGeo)

📺 10 p.m. "Food Network's Top 10" (Food Network)

Each episode counts down the Top 10 in a craveable category — from brunch and BBQ to burgers — serving up expert insight, insider intel, saucy secrets, and plenty of hot takes along the way.

🎥 8 p.m. "Why We Dream" (CNN documentary)

The film examines a dwindling generation of World War II veterans, following a group of centenarians as they return to Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

TUESDAY, MAY 26

📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 Reunion, Part 1 of 3 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Castle Impossible" Season 2 (HGTV)

📺 10:30 p.m. "The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition" Season 2 finale (History)

🎥 "Untold UK: Vinnie Jones" (Netflix documentary)

This is the story of Jones' rise, fall and comeback against odds (and red cards) — from one of football's most notorious hard men to FA cup winner.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

📺 "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Season 1 finale (Paramount+)

📺 "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" Season 2 (Netflix, six-episode binge)

📺 "Perfect Match" Season 4 finale (Netflix)

📺 "The Testaments" Season 1 finale (Hulu)

📺 8 p.m. "Brilliant Minds" returns (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "The Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire" (History)

The two-night event re-tells the staggering expansion, domination, and ultimate collapse of one of history's greatest and most cautionary civilizations.

📺 8 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" Season 2 finale (CBS, special time)

📺 9 p.m. "Southern Hospitality" Season 4 finale (Bravo)

📺 10 p.m. "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch" Season 6 (Discovery Channel)

📺 11 p.m. "Sisters" Season 2 finale (IFC)

THURSDAY, MAY 28

📺 "After the Flood" Season 2 finale (BritBox)

📺 "Criminal Minds" Season 19 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

📺 "Deli Boys" Season 2 (Hulu, six-episode binge)

📺 "The Four Seasons" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge, pictured above)

📺 9 p.m. "Hacks" series finale (HBO Max)

📺 9 p.m. "Half Man" limited series finale (HBO)

📺 10 p.m. "Mysteries of Ancient Medicine" Season 1 finale (NatGeo)

📺 10 p.m. "That Thrifting Show With Lara Spencer" Season 1 finale (Freeform)

🎥 "Scream 7" (Paramount+)

FRIDAY, MAY 29

📺 "Calabasas Confidential" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

Fresh out of college, a tight-knit group of friends, exes, and rivals returns to hillside SoCal luxury and unfinished drama.

📺 "For All Mankind" Season 5 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Rafa" (Netflix, four-episode binge)

Rafael Nadal faces the end of his stunning career and long-term home in tennis' Mount Olympus with just one thing in mind: one last triumph.

📺 "Star City" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)

The "For All Mankind" spin-off takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon.

🏈 8 p.m. "Fox UFL Friday" Season 2 finale (Fox)

🎥 "The Moment" (HBO Max)

🎥 "Propeller One-Way Night Coach" (Apple TV movie)

From writer/director John Travolta comes a film set in the golden age of aviation, as young airplane enthusiast Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime.

🎥 8 p.m. "Miss You, Love You" (HBO movie)

A blunt, grieving widow (Allison Janney) is forced to plan her husband's funeral with her estranged son's assistant (Andrew Rannells).

SATURDAY, MAY 30

📺 9 p.m. "Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose" (CNN)

The former "Late Late Show" host explores what it means to be American through humor, history, and personal reflection.

📺 9 p.m. "Heart & Hustle: Houston" Season 2 (OWN)

📺 9 p.m. "Storage Wars" Season 18 (A&E)