What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What follows is a look at the week ahead — a roundup of premieres and finales designed to help you plan your viewing for the next seven days.
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SUNDAY, MAY 24
📺 "Bad Thoughts" Season 2 (Netflix, six-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Marshals" Season 1 finale (CBS)
🇺🇸 8 p.m. National Memorial Day Concert (PBS, hosted by Gary Sinise and Mary McCormack)
📺 8 p.m. "WWE Rivals" Season 6 (A&E)
📺 9 p.m. "Tracker" Season 3 finale (CBS)
📺 11 p.m. "Rick and Morty" Season 9 (Adult Swim)
MONDAY, MAY 25
📺 "Summerwater" (Acorn TV)
At a Scottish cabin resort enduring unpredictable weather, the residents of Summerwater attempt to escape life's problems in the serenity of isolation — but find themselves forced to confront their darkest truths and deepest desires; Shirley Henderson, Dougray Scott, and Valene Kane star.
📺 2:40 p.m. "Spider-Noir" (MGM+, through 8:40 p.m.)
Nicolas Cage stars as a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York forced to confront his past as the city's lone superhero. (All eight episodes drop Wednesday, May 27 on Prime Video.)
🏆 8 p.m. American Music Awards (CBS, hosted by Queen Latifah)
📺 8 p.m. "World War II With Tom Hanks" (History, three-episode premiere)
Hanks hosts this 20-part docuseries reexamining WWII through the lens of a new century, offering a deeply human portrait of how the modern world was forged in the fires of global conflict.
📺 9 p.m. "Foul Play With Anthony Davis" Season 1 finale (TBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Rock the Block" Season 7 finale (HGTV)
📺 9 p.m. "Tucci In Italy" Season 2 finale (NatGeo)
📺 10 p.m. "Food Network's Top 10" (Food Network)
Each episode counts down the Top 10 in a craveable category — from brunch and BBQ to burgers — serving up expert insight, insider intel, saucy secrets, and plenty of hot takes along the way.
🎥 8 p.m. "Why We Dream" (CNN documentary)
The film examines a dwindling generation of World War II veterans, following a group of centenarians as they return to Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
TUESDAY, MAY 26
📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 Reunion, Part 1 of 3 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Castle Impossible" Season 2 (HGTV)
📺 10:30 p.m. "The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition" Season 2 finale (History)
🎥 "Untold UK: Vinnie Jones" (Netflix documentary)
This is the story of Jones' rise, fall and comeback against odds (and red cards) — from one of football's most notorious hard men to FA cup winner.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
📺 "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Season 1 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" Season 2 (Netflix, six-episode binge)
📺 "Perfect Match" Season 4 finale (Netflix)
📺 "The Testaments" Season 1 finale (Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "Brilliant Minds" returns (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "The Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire" (History)
The two-night event re-tells the staggering expansion, domination, and ultimate collapse of one of history's greatest and most cautionary civilizations.
📺 8 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" Season 2 finale (CBS, special time)
📺 9 p.m. "Southern Hospitality" Season 4 finale (Bravo)
📺 10 p.m. "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch" Season 6 (Discovery Channel)
📺 11 p.m. "Sisters" Season 2 finale (IFC)
THURSDAY, MAY 28
📺 "After the Flood" Season 2 finale (BritBox)
📺 "Criminal Minds" Season 19 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Deli Boys" Season 2 (Hulu, six-episode binge)
📺 "The Four Seasons" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge, pictured above)
📺 9 p.m. "Hacks" series finale (HBO Max)
📺 9 p.m. "Half Man" limited series finale (HBO)
📺 10 p.m. "Mysteries of Ancient Medicine" Season 1 finale (NatGeo)
📺 10 p.m. "That Thrifting Show With Lara Spencer" Season 1 finale (Freeform)
🎥 "Scream 7" (Paramount+)
FRIDAY, MAY 29
📺 "Calabasas Confidential" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Fresh out of college, a tight-knit group of friends, exes, and rivals returns to hillside SoCal luxury and unfinished drama.
📺 "For All Mankind" Season 5 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Rafa" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
Rafael Nadal faces the end of his stunning career and long-term home in tennis' Mount Olympus with just one thing in mind: one last triumph.
📺 "Star City" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
The "For All Mankind" spin-off takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon.
🏈 8 p.m. "Fox UFL Friday" Season 2 finale (Fox)
🎥 "The Moment" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Propeller One-Way Night Coach" (Apple TV movie)
From writer/director John Travolta comes a film set in the golden age of aviation, as young airplane enthusiast Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime.
🎥 8 p.m. "Miss You, Love You" (HBO movie)
A blunt, grieving widow (Allison Janney) is forced to plan her husband's funeral with her estranged son's assistant (Andrew Rannells).
SATURDAY, MAY 30
📺 9 p.m. "Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose" (CNN)
The former "Late Late Show" host explores what it means to be American through humor, history, and personal reflection.
📺 9 p.m. "Heart & Hustle: Houston" Season 2 (OWN)
📺 9 p.m. "Storage Wars" Season 18 (A&E)