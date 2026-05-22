Dutton Ranch Episode 3 Reveals 'Juicy' Secret About Beulah: It's 'Part Of Why I'm Here,' Says Annette Bening

Does Beulah Jackson have a soft side? Now streaming on Paramount+, Episode 3 of "Dutton Ranch" reveals that the feared-and-revered owner of the Jackson Ranch has a romantic history with a certain friendly veterinarian.

Beulah and Everett's reunion doesn't come under the happiest of circumstances (R.I.P., Sheriff Logan!), but you'd never know they were at a funeral from all that smiling she's doing. There's an undeniable spark between them; merely being in his presence reawakens a lightness in her that we've yet to see on "Dutton Ranch" so far. We like it, and apparently so does Annette Bening.

"Part of why I'm here is because I knew Ed [Harris] was in the show, and Ed is such a wonderful actor," Bening tells TVLine. "Beulah and Everett have this long, complicated history, and that for me is very intriguing to try to tap into. That's all very rich and interesting to try to explore, and I just loved playing those scenes. As it develops, hopefully it gets more juicy for everybody."

Unfortunately for Beulah, Everett doesn't seem as eager to rekindle their old flame. After making small talk about funerals and death, Beulah hits Everett with a "Well, I've missed you." It's a painfully wistful moment, one made even more agonizing by the drawn-out silence between each of their exchanges. "Yeah," he eventually replies, prompting Beulah to get handsy with his bolo tie. But that's where the foreplay ends, as Everett wraps things up with a "take care" before slowly removing himself from the situation.

We're as surprised as anyone to be feeling empathy for the show's established villain, but this duality is part of what attracted Bening to the role, along with knowing that Harris would be playing her love interest. As she puts it, these moments with Everett "show a side of Beulah that you might not know otherwise."

"She's longing for connection, intimacy, and romance, quite frankly, with this man that she knew since she was a child," Benning says. "They've kind of come in and out of each other's lives, and he's elusive."