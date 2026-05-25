Did Tracker Just Hit Reset Ahead Of Season 4? Russell Skips Town With A Secret About Colter

Colter, meanwhile, hooked his Airstream to his truck and drove someplace viewers had never seen before. Though fans have long assumed TV's favorite reward-seeking survivalist didn't really have a permanent home base, the finale revealed that Colter has apparently had a place to call home this entire time. And this new home base comes as the show — which filmed its first three seasons in Vancouver, British Columbia — prepares to relocate production to Los Angeles after securing a sizable California tax credit for Season 4.

Soon after, another familiar face pulled up to the property: Keaton (Brent Sexton), fully recovered after surviving multiple gunshot wounds and being run off the road at midseason. He'd done Colter a solid and transported Ashton's busted-up truck from Echo Ridge — the same truck Colter and Russell reminisced about in Part 1.

"Spent a lot of time on this thing, working on it with my dad," Colter told Keaton. "We got it up and running once, but it gave out on us again."

Still, the damage to the front of the truck does raise an unsettling question: Could it somehow be connected to whatever Ashton may have done to Colter all those years ago? And if so, is there a piece of Colter's childhood he still doesn't remember — a buried trauma that may slowly resurface as this new mystery surrounding his father unfolds?

These are all questions for Season 4 — which, if the final minutes of Season 3 are any indication, signals something of a reset for "Tracker." In the meantime, let us know: What did you think of the finale? Grade the episode — and the season as a whole — via the following polls, then hit the comments with your full review.