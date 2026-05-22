Casting News: Charlie Heaton's Peaky Blinders Role Revealed, Kerry Washington's Hulu Thriller, And More

We now know who "Stranger Things" alum Charlie Heaton is playing in the new "Peaky Blinders" series — and yep, he's got Shelby blood in him.

Heaton will play Tommy Shelby's son Charles in the upcoming sequel series, Netflix has revealed, along with a first-look photo of Heaton in the role. (Check it out above.) Charles was the prized son of Cillian Murphy's gangster Tommy Shelby and his late wife Grace, with a number of child actors playing Charles on the original "Peaky Blinders." We learned in this year's follow-up film "The Immortal Man" that Charles grew up to be a soldier in World War II, appearing at the end (played by Alfie Thomas Bland) to attend his father's funeral.

The new "Peaky Blinders" series, which has already earned a two-season order at Netflix, picks up a decade after the war, with Jamie Bell starring as Tommy's long-lost son Duke Shelby. (Barry Keoghan played Duke in "The Immortal Man.") After returning from the battlefield, "Charles Shelby is now embracing normality," per the official description. "He hasn't seen his half-brother Duke in years. Charles severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang, and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood?"

Along with Heaton and Bell, the new "Peaky Blinders" cast includes Jessica Brown Findlay ("Downton Abbey"), Lashana Lynch ("The Day of the Jackal"), and Lucy Karczewski in her TV debut. Original series creator Steven Knight returns as writer and creator.