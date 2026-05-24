Quotes Of The Week: Tracker, Survivor, Widow's Bay, Ghosts, And More

You didn't think we'd forget Quotes of the Week, did you?

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Family Guy," "Tracker," "Marshals," and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

Also featured in this week's roundup: Jeff Probst jokes about his live-TV blunder, "Ghosts" considers the merits of "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "Widow's Bay" gets spiritual. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Elsbeth."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)