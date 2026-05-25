Another Big Bang Theory Vet Joins Stuart Fails To Save The Universe — Watch New Teaser
A familiar face from Sheldon Cooper's mortal enemies list appears in a new teaser for the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" — though whether he's playing the same character remains TBD.
Wil Wheaton, who recurred as a heightened version of himself throughout 10 of the hit CBS sitcom's 12 seasons, resurfaces in an HBO Max sizzle reel for the upcoming offshoot. At the 0:30 mark, in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, he appears inside Stuart's comic book store, seemingly firing an energy blast at Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke.
"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" premieres July 23. The 10-episode first season of the single-camera comedy will roll out weekly, with new episodes dropping Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
Per the official logline, "comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.'"
That certainly appears to be the case when the gang comes face-to-face with The Artist Formerly Known as Wesley Crusher. (Fellow "Big Bang" alum Joshua Malina, who recurred throughout the original run as Caltech President Siebert, appeared in a previous trailer.)
More About Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" hails from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, and is created, written, and executive produced by Lorre and fellow "Big Bang Theory" co-creator Bill Prady, alongside feature writer Zak Penn ("The Avengers," "Ready Player One," "Free Guy").
"Stuart Fails..." marks the fourth entry in the sitcom franchise, following the original series (2007–2019), prequel "Young Sheldon" (2017–2024), and sequel-to-the-prequel "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" (2024–present).