Another Big Bang Theory Vet Joins Stuart Fails To Save The Universe — Watch New Teaser

A familiar face from Sheldon Cooper's mortal enemies list appears in a new teaser for the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" — though whether he's playing the same character remains TBD.

Wil Wheaton, who recurred as a heightened version of himself throughout 10 of the hit CBS sitcom's 12 seasons, resurfaces in an HBO Max sizzle reel for the upcoming offshoot. At the 0:30 mark, in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, he appears inside Stuart's comic book store, seemingly firing an energy blast at Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke.

"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" premieres July 23. The 10-episode first season of the single-camera comedy will roll out weekly, with new episodes dropping Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Per the official logline, "comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.'"

That certainly appears to be the case when the gang comes face-to-face with The Artist Formerly Known as Wesley Crusher. (Fellow "Big Bang" alum Joshua Malina, who recurred throughout the original run as Caltech President Siebert, appeared in a previous trailer.)