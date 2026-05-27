Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy Played The First Villain On Steven Spielberg's Failed Sci-Fi Cartoon

If producer Steven Spielberg teamed up with "Star Trek" royalty for an original sci-fi TV series, you'd think it would live long and prosper. Unfortunately, "Invasion America" — an animated project that featured the voice talent of the late Leonard Nimoy — boldly went nowhere.

Created by "E.T." director and producer Harve Bennett — the man who essentially reignited the "Star Trek" franchise with "The Wrath of Khan" — 1998's "Invasion America" was a traditional 2D-animated sci-fi epic that centered on David Carter, a teenager who discovers he's half-human, half-Tyrusian. His father is the ruler of an alien race, and his life becomes a frantic fight for survival when a rogue Tyrusian faction decides Earth is ready for the taking.

Nimoy — most famous for playing the logical Vulcan Spock — was tapped to voice General Konrad, a high-ranking Air Force official who is secretly a Tyrusian traitor. Konrad is a cold-blooded antagonist who famously unleashes "Manglers" — vicious, raptor-like beasts — on his own soldiers just to get a shot at his enemies. However, his reign of terror is short-lived, as he meets a fiery end in a plane crash during Episode 4 of the series.