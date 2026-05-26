Antony Starr's 4-Season Crime Thriller Series Is A Must-Watch For Fans Of The Boys
Antony Starr knows how to play a good liar. His portrayal of the malicious supe Homelander on Prime Video's "The Boys" followed his performance as a convict posing as a cop on "Banshee."
Starr took on the role of Lucas Hood on the Cinemax crime thriller from 2013 to 2016 – only a few years before joining the cast of "The Boys." Hood — a fresh-out-of-prison thief who adopts the identity of a dead sheriff in the town of Banshee, Pennsylvania — leads a new criminal life and reckons with old acquaintances throughout the show's four seasons.
Despite initial mixed reviews, "Banshee" went on to average a 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.4 IMDb user score. Critics praised the series for its unpredictable plot, dark psychological themes, and heart-racing action. Starr is widely regarded as a highlight of "Banshee," with many viewers praising his performance of Hood's moral ambiguity and physical prowess in fight scenes.
Banshee shows a different side of Antony Starr
Before Antony Starr was cast as Homelander, he showcased his acting talent in a drastically different way on "Banshee." Starr convincingly embodied Homelander's over-the-top villainy, but his "Banshee" role tasked him with a more subtle and complex character profile. As Hood looks to settle scores and find a path to redemption following his release from prison, he wavers between good and evil in spite of his righteous intentions.
During a 2025 interview with Collider, Starr reflected on "Banshee."
"Since 'The Boys' has had some success, a lot of people have looked at what I've been doing on that and gone across [to 'Banshee']," he said. "It's had a little reboot [in popularity], which has been lovely. And actually, the action scenes in that — which were brutal, I don't think I could do them now — really prepped me well for the likes of 'The Boys.'"
At the moment, "Banshee" is streaming on HBO Max and through Cinemax channels.