Antony Starr's 4-Season Crime Thriller Series Is A Must-Watch For Fans Of The Boys

Antony Starr knows how to play a good liar. His portrayal of the malicious supe Homelander on Prime Video's "The Boys" followed his performance as a convict posing as a cop on "Banshee."

Starr took on the role of Lucas Hood on the Cinemax crime thriller from 2013 to 2016 – only a few years before joining the cast of "The Boys." Hood — a fresh-out-of-prison thief who adopts the identity of a dead sheriff in the town of Banshee, Pennsylvania — leads a new criminal life and reckons with old acquaintances throughout the show's four seasons.

Despite initial mixed reviews, "Banshee" went on to average a 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.4 IMDb user score. Critics praised the series for its unpredictable plot, dark psychological themes, and heart-racing action. Starr is widely regarded as a highlight of "Banshee," with many viewers praising his performance of Hood's moral ambiguity and physical prowess in fight scenes.