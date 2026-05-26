All The Queen's Men To End With Season 5: Paramount+ Sets June Premiere Date, Teases Madam's Fate

Madam's days in Eden are officially numbered: "All the Queen's Men" will conclude with its upcoming fifth season, TVLine has confirmed.

Season 5 of the Eva Marcille-led drama will premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes on Wednesday, June 10, with additional installments debuting once weekly through the midseason finale on July 22.

Executive-produced by Tyler Perry and series creator Christian Keyes, "All the Queen's Men" stars Marcille as Marilyn "Madam" DeVille, Skyh Alvester Black as Amp "Addiction" Anthony, Candace Maxwell as DJ Dime, Raquel Palmer as Blue, Michael "Bolo" Bolwaire as Doc, Keith Swift as Babyface, Dion Rome as El Fuego, Jeremy Williams as Midnight, Cee Carter (aka "Carter the Body") as Trouble, and Oshea Russell as Tommy.

The show's fourth season, which wrapped in September 2025, left fans on a number of game-changing cliffhangers. The most shocking moment came when Madam, after celebrating a hard-earned victory in court, was suddenly shot in her own office, leaving her on death's door as we head into the final season. But who could have been holding that gun? Considering Madam has spent four seasons amassing a rogue's gallery of enemies, there's no limit to the possibilities.

Other major Season 4 finale moments included Midnight getting stabbed in his apartment by Renee, D.A. Roz getting electrocuted by Smoke, and Babyface hitting an all-time low.

In Season 5, "everyone has a personal obstacle, but not everyone can overcome and survive those obstacles," reads the official logline. "With Madam's life hanging by a thread and the shooter still at large, the dancers of Eden are left shaken and uncertain. As the focus for finding the gunman intensifies, opportunists seize the chaos as a chance to infiltrate and tear apart the lucrative empire Madam has poured blood, sweat, and tears into building."