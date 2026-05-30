Jerry Van Dyke Turned Down Gilligan's Island To Star In A Bizarre TV Show

It's fair to say Jerry Van Dyke's career was more than a little up and down. While his role on "Coach" earned him four Emmy nominations, his resume also contains a few clunkers, including long-forgotten shows like "Headmaster" and "Accidental Family." Unfortunately, the biggest bomb of them all came at the expense of a golden opportunity, because Van Dyke turned down "Gilligan's Island" to star in "My Mother the Car."

What's more bizarre than the plot of "My Mother the Car" is that it managed to survive a full 30-episode season. The story revolves around Van Dyke's character, Dave Crabtree, who discovers that his dead mother has been reincarnated into a classic 1928 car. According to show creator Allan Burns, the goal was to be a satirical take on other whimsical shows of the '60s. "Our idea was that 'Martian' and 'Bewitched' and all these things were so popular," Burns told the Television Academy, "and why don't we do something that makes fun of them?"

Apparently, the satire was lost on viewers and critics, because the show went down as such a terrible TV show that it's hard to believe it existed. One review from back in 1965 says it all: "The fact that it is based on galloping Oedipus problems alone doesn't bother me," wrote Ernie Kreiling in Valley News (via Woman's World), "but the fact that it is simply stupid is inexcusable." In 2002, TV Guide ranked it the second-worst show of all time, behind only "The Jerry Springer Show" (per CBS News).