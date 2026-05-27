X-Men '97 Season 2 Sets July Premiere Date On Disney+ — Watch Apocalyptic Trailer Full Of Marvel Easter Eggs

Like a Millennial facing an existential crisis, the X-Men are desperate to get back to the 1990s in the just-released trailer for Season 2 of "X-Men '97." The animated series returns to Disney+ for its nine-episode second season on Wednesday, July 1.

Per the streamer's official logline, "Season 2 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home. Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men's absence."

The show's Season 2 voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, and George Buza as Beast.

But those are just a small handful of the iconic Marvel characters we spot in the trailer for "X-Men '97" Season 2. It also features appearances by Archangel, Emma Frost, Psylocke, and so many more — including Apocalypse, who aims to take on the X-Men "at their most vulnerable... the 1990s!"

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at "X-Men '97" Season 2, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Which familiar faces were you most excited to see in the trailer? And how do you hope this all plays out?