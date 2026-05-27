MobLand Report Details Alleged Major Behind-The-Scenes Issues With Tom Hardy
A new report offers more details about Tom Hardy's alleged departure from Paramount+'s "MobLand."
Earlier this month, Hardy reportedly exited the crime drama in which he played mob family fixer Harry Da Souza; Hardy also served as an executive producer. Per Puck, the actor argued with series producers including David Glasser and Jez Butterworth, and his behavior led to his being asked to leave after shooting was complete on the series' forthcoming Season 2. Puck's Matthew Belloni later reported that there's a slight possibility "MobLand" producers would give Hardy another chance, but that Season 3 is currently being written "without Hardy in mind."
Now, a report from The Hollywood Reporter claims that Hardy's problematic behavior included staying in his trailer and keeping his co-stars — including Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, who play the crime family's patriarch and matriarch, respectively — waiting to film on set.
TVLine has reached out to Paramount+, Hardy, Brosnan, Mirren, and "MobLand" production company 101 Studios for comment.
How did MobLand Season 1 end?
"MobLand" received a Season 2 renewal from Paramount+ in June 2025; the sophomore run is scheduled to begin streaming sometime in 2026, executive producer/director Guy Ritchie has said.
At the end of Season 1, Conrad and Maeve were incarcerated, Harry had turned down a work offer from a Harrigan rival, and Jan accidentally put a kitchen knife through her husband's chest as they discussed their future. (Read a full recap.)
Do you have thoughts about "MobLand" past or present? Hit the comments!