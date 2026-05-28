The Big Bang Theory Episode That True Fans Always Rewatch

Which episode of "The Big Bang Theory" comforts viewers like Sheldon (Jim Parsons) after hearing "soft kitty, warm kitty, little ball of fur"? The CBS sitcom is arguably one of the most rewatchable shows of all time, so several episodes could fit the bill. However, Season 3's "The Adhesive Duck Deficiency" is the one many fans keep returning to.

"The Adhesive Duck Deficiency" is regarded as one of the best episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" because it features two fan-favorite storylines. In the first, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) slips in the shower and Sheldon has to take her to the hospital. Elsewhere, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) get baked on some special cookies in the desert.

So, what makes this one so rewatchable for fans?

"That IS the funniest episode! And it makes me giddy to know that it's widely considered the funniest episode by the fandom," one Redditor opined.

"For me, it's this and it isn't even close," another fan agreed. "Two absolutely hilarious storylines."

In short, many folks agree that "The Adhesive Duck Deficiency" is one of the more laugh-out-loud episodes in the canon. That said, it's also a key episode for establishing one of the show's most beloved friendships.