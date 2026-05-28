The Testaments Finale: Inside Margaret Atwood's 'Scary' Season-Ending Cameo

This post contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of "The Testaments." Proceed accordingly.

That prison matron who lets Aunt Lydia in to see Becka in "The Testaments" Season 1 finale? She's got the keys to far more than just the teen's cell.

The white-haired woman dressed in black and wearing gloves is author Margaret Atwood, who wrote the novels "The Handmaid's Tale" and its sequel, "The Testaments," both of which serve as source material for the Hulu series of the same names.

Atwood appears briefly in Episode 10, titled "Secateurs," when Lydia visits Becka, who has been detained after murdering her father. "Don't agitate her," Atwood's character warns the Aunt. (Read a full recap here.)

"It was such an incredible experience working with the woman who gave us the space to create this TV show, and to work alongside her was also incredible," says Mattea Conforti, who plays Becka. "It was the day on set where I had to be mentally insane in a prison, so I wanted to really communicate to Margaret, exactly what was Becka going through at this time, and what had she envisioned for Becka's character at this point?"

Conforti adds that Atwood in character "was so strong, and she was scary!" but between takes, "She was so sweet."