Casting News: Tony Shalhoub Joins CBS' Einstein, Shrinking Adds Karen Gillan, And More
Tony Shalhoub is joining another TV show about a brainy detective: The Emmy winner will be a recurring guest star on "Einstein," set for a midseason premiere on CBS, TVLine has learned.
Shalhoub will play Jack Einstein, the father of series star Matthew Gray Gubler's Lewis Einstein. Lewis is the "brilliant but directionless" great-grandson of Albert Einstein who "spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases," per the official synopsis.
Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") co-stars as the aforementioned police detective Teri, with Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor ("Lovecraft Country") as Capt. Frost.
The role reunites Shalhoub with "Einstein" executive producers Andy Breckman and Randy Zisk, who also worked on Shalhoub's USA series "Monk." Shalhoub won three Emmys for playing the OCD-afflicted detective Adrian Monk on "Monk," which wrapped up an eight-season run in 2009. He also won an Emmy for playing father Abe Weissman on Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." His other TV credits include "Wings," "Nurse Jackie," and "BrainDead."
In other casting news...
* Apple TV's "Shrinking" has added Karen Gillan ("Doctor Who") to its Season 4 cast in a recurring role, Variety reports. Details on her character have not yet been revealed.
* Ted Danson will play Elizabeth Banks' father in her untitled Apple TV comedy about a divorced mom who "stumbles into coordinating her father's retirement community sexcapades."
* Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" reboot has cast Willa Dunn ("Only Murders in the Building") to play iconic villain Nellie Oleson in Season 2, per Deadline. Nellie is described as "a world-class spoiled princess and a playground bully" who "lives and breathes to make Laura Ingalls miserable."
* Zac Efron will star in an "Angel Heart" series in the works at HBO, Deadline reports. Based on the novels that inspired the 1987 Mickey Rourke film, the series will follow a New York City photographer "who is hired by a mysterious man to find a missing woman."
* Cooper Hoffman ("Licorice Pizza") will star in the Hulu drama pilot "Durango," according to Variety. He'll play ski bum Mikey, who falls in love with homeschooled runaway Bunny and ends up on the lam.