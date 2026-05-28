Casting News: Tony Shalhoub Joins CBS' Einstein, Shrinking Adds Karen Gillan, And More

Tony Shalhoub is joining another TV show about a brainy detective: The Emmy winner will be a recurring guest star on "Einstein," set for a midseason premiere on CBS, TVLine has learned.

Shalhoub will play Jack Einstein, the father of series star Matthew Gray Gubler's Lewis Einstein. Lewis is the "brilliant but directionless" great-grandson of Albert Einstein who "spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases," per the official synopsis.

Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") co-stars as the aforementioned police detective Teri, with Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor ("Lovecraft Country") as Capt. Frost.

The role reunites Shalhoub with "Einstein" executive producers Andy Breckman and Randy Zisk, who also worked on Shalhoub's USA series "Monk." Shalhoub won three Emmys for playing the OCD-afflicted detective Adrian Monk on "Monk," which wrapped up an eight-season run in 2009. He also won an Emmy for playing father Abe Weissman on Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." His other TV credits include "Wings," "Nurse Jackie," and "BrainDead."