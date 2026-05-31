10 Best Jeopardy! Players Of All Time, Ranked

"Jeopardy!" is a rare entertainment institution that values intelligence above all. Over its 60-plus years on the air, with iconic hosts like Art Fleming, Alex Trebek, and Ken Jennings (who will never appear on "The Traitors"), the show has honored normal Americans (and Canadians) with cash for their knowledge.

But among this plethora of contestants, who are the best? And how do you qualify "the best"? In this case, we used cold hard cash; the following 10 contestants have won the most money. Therefore, other notable contestants who have changed the game, like Chuck Forrest or Arthur Chu, cannot be honored here as their winnings just don't cut the mustard.

With that in mind, let's get our hands on the buzzers and rank the 10 best "Jeopardy!" players of all time.