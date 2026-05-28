Brooke Shields' You're Killing Me Renewed For Season 2 At Acorn TV
Acorn TV is keeping Brooke Shields on the case, renewing "You're Killing Me" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.
Set in the idyllic town of Founder's Cove, Maine, the quirky murder mystery stars Shields as Allison "Allie" Chandler, a celebrated author who teams up with aspiring podcaster Andrea "Andi" Walker (played by Amalia Williamson) to hunt down a close friend's killer. Tom Cavanagh also stars as Kerrigan, described by Acorn TV's official logline as the "new lead detective of the local police department and former city slicker who is trying to acclimate to the quirks of small-town life."
"You're Killing Me" is created by Robin Bernheim, who executive-produces alongside Shields, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Michael Volpe, and Dan March.
New episodes stream Mondays on Acorn TV, with the sixth and final episode of Season 1 set to be released on June 22. Production on the show's six-episode second season will begin later this year.
Brooke Shields reacts to You're Killing Me renewal
"I am crazy happy we get to do a second season of You're Killing Me," Brooke Shields says in a statement. "I'm thrilled to be collaborating once again with the talented Robin Bernheim and having the opportunity to act opposite Amalia Williamson and Tom Cavanagh has been a dream. Thank you to all the people at Acorn TV and the whole marketing and creative teams for helping shepherd this show to where it is today. I promise we will continue to deliver the show you all fell in love with... even if it kills me."
Adds AMC Studios President Dan McDermott, "'You're Killing Me' has quickly become a breakout hit for Acorn TV — a series that blends sharp storytelling and irresistible twists, with Brooke's singular presence at the center of it all. We look forward to expanding the world she's helped create, alongside the wonderful Robin Bernheim, for another season of this highly entertaining and bingeable new show, which has made history with Acorn TV's deeply passionate and engaged audience as the platform's #1 series launch of all time."
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