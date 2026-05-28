Brooke Shields' You're Killing Me Renewed For Season 2 At Acorn TV

Acorn TV is keeping Brooke Shields on the case, renewing "You're Killing Me" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Set in the idyllic town of Founder's Cove, Maine, the quirky murder mystery stars Shields as Allison "Allie" Chandler, a celebrated author who teams up with aspiring podcaster Andrea "Andi" Walker (played by Amalia Williamson) to hunt down a close friend's killer. Tom Cavanagh also stars as Kerrigan, described by Acorn TV's official logline as the "new lead detective of the local police department and former city slicker who is trying to acclimate to the quirks of small-town life."

"You're Killing Me" is created by Robin Bernheim, who executive-produces alongside Shields, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Michael Volpe, and Dan March.

New episodes stream Mondays on Acorn TV, with the sixth and final episode of Season 1 set to be released on June 22. Production on the show's six-episode second season will begin later this year.