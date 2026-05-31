15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters

The Monsterverse franchise that includes the modern Warner Bros. Godzilla and Kong movies came about largely because Legendary Entertainment's Thomas Tull wanted to see the two most iconic giant movie monsters fight. Once that happened, however, fans clearly wanted more: more epic brawls and more story to give those battles emotional stakes. So, in between mega-budget battles between the gigantic kaiju, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" filled in the gaps.

The show bridges decades by casting both Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt as former U.S. Army Colonel Lee Shaw in different eras. Shaw helped found the Monarch organization that monitors the Titans, though Monarch may not always be entirely benevolent, as secretive organizations rarely are. It's a longstanding sci-fi TV tradition to feature shadow government agencies trying to hide and control world-shaking secrets, particularly those involving nuclear weapons, creatures of some sort, and grand conspiracies. Usually, audiences are brought into those stories through protagonists who don't yet understand the scale of what's happening.

"Monarch" is a compelling variation on that formula, with appearances from both Godzilla and Kong, as well as other humongous beasts. It also doesn't have a whole lot of episodes yet. Luckily for fans, there's already a wealth of shows with stories along the same lines. Read on as we uncover 15 series filled with varying degrees and timespans of monstrous secrets, and the people caught in the middle of them.