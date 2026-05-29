Beyond The Gates Meets The Young And The Restless In Epic Daytime Crossover (Exclusive First Look)

It's going to be a family affair to remember this June on CBS: several of Genoa City's finest are relocating to Fairmont Crest for a special crossover event between "Beyond the Gates" and "The Young and the Restless," and TVLine has your exclusive look at the daytime worlds colliding.

So, what brings these two titans together? Why, a high-profile political fundraiser at the Fairmont Crest country club, of course! And it all begins when Vernon Dupree (Clifton Davis) asks his longtime friend Victor Neman (Eric Braeden) to serve as the keynote speaker at a glitzy campaign event for his grandson Martin (Brandon Claybon).

According to CBS, "over the years, Victor has backed Vernon's political campaigns, while Vernon has championed legislation benefiting Newman Enterprises, an alliance built on loyalty, influence and mutual gain."

Martin also invites Kyle (Michael Mealor) to attend the fundraiser, as they were apparently close friends in New York City after college; Martin extends that invitation to Kyle's parents, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters). Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) also find themselves on the VIP guest list, with the latter also "fielding an unexpected business opportunity" from Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie).

But in true daytime fashion, things don't go as planned. "As the evening unfolds, a shocking event occurs, abruptly derailing the fundraiser and triggering dramatic consequences that will impact every guest in attendance," CBS warns.

New episodes of "Beyond the Gates" air weekdays at 2/1c on CBS, available to stream next day on Paramount+. Scroll down for more exclusive first-look photos from the epic crossover event, then drop a comment with your thoughts.