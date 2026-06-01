Desperate Housewives Was Turned Down By Two Premium Networks
When "Desperate Housewives" debuted, it was an immediate hit and managed to stand out during arguably the greatest season of television ever: 2004-2005. The show, full of deliciously over-the-top, scandalous plot lines, had America talking. However, as racy as the show was, it could have had a completely different destiny.
"Desperate Housewives" had a hard time finding any network that was interested, and that included the two premium channel heavyweights: HBO and Showtime. Whereas broadcast networks were restricted in what they could and couldn't show (and say), premium channels had much more freedom. So you would think that a show with so much sex appeal and raunchy possibilities would be a natural fit for them, but both premium channels (and most traditional ones) said no.
Charles McDougall, who directed the show's pilot, claimed in The Telegraph in 2005 that one reason so many networks passed was likely due to how hard it would be to pull off. "Tonally, the show is tricky. Too broad and it will become a self-parody; too serious, and it will be stillborn," he wrote. "But for American TV, it is fresh, and fresh being good ... I am in."
Desperate Housewives seemed like a perfect fit for HBO
There is no shortage of shows that might benefit from the looser restrictions that premium channels provide, but "Desperate Housewives" might not necessarily fall into that category. It debuted on ABC to huge numbers and was a ratings smash for most of the eight seasons it was on, finishing in the top five in ratings for five years straight, according to The TV Ratings Guide. In fact, the show is still so popular today, "Desperate Housewives" is spawning a reboot called "Wisteria Lane." So would HBO have improved "Desperate Housewives"? Maybe the better question is, would "Desperate Housewives" have improved HBO?
In 2004, HBO was humming along like a well-oiled machine. Shows like "The Sopranos" and "The Wire" were doing very well, and shows like "Curb Your Enthusiasm" were starting to hit their stride. But the year also signaled the end of the massive hit "Sex and the City," which a show like "Desperate Housewives" would seemingly be a perfect replacement for. Even still, the network passed and ABC reaped the rewards.
In stark contrast to HBO, ABC was struggling mightily in 2004, slipping to fourth place among the major networks. But that would all change in the 2004-2005 season. Not only was the debut of "Desperate Housewives" a gigantic success for ABC, but there were also the premieres of "Grey's Anatomy," "Lost," and "Boston Legal." All four of those shows would end the season in the top 20 and propel ABC back up the ratings ladder.