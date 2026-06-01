Desperate Housewives Was Turned Down By Two Premium Networks

When "Desperate Housewives" debuted, it was an immediate hit and managed to stand out during arguably the greatest season of television ever: 2004-2005. The show, full of deliciously over-the-top, scandalous plot lines, had America talking. However, as racy as the show was, it could have had a completely different destiny.

"Desperate Housewives" had a hard time finding any network that was interested, and that included the two premium channel heavyweights: HBO and Showtime. Whereas broadcast networks were restricted in what they could and couldn't show (and say), premium channels had much more freedom. So you would think that a show with so much sex appeal and raunchy possibilities would be a natural fit for them, but both premium channels (and most traditional ones) said no.

Charles McDougall, who directed the show's pilot, claimed in The Telegraph in 2005 that one reason so many networks passed was likely due to how hard it would be to pull off. "Tonally, the show is tricky. Too broad and it will become a self-parody; too serious, and it will be stillborn," he wrote. "But for American TV, it is fresh, and fresh being good ... I am in."