Before Off Campus, Belmont Cameli Starred In A Failed Reboot Of A Classic '90s Sitcom

"Off Campus" isn't the first time Belmont Cameli has played a student athlete on TV — he appeared in the "Saved by the Bell" reboot prior to portraying hockey star Garrett Graham on Prime Video's new romance series.

Airing for two seasons in 2020 and 2021, the reboot followed the premise of the original 1990s "Saved by the Bell" series and introduced a new generation of Bayside High School students alongside several returning characters. Cameli portrayed Jamie Spano — the quarterback of the school's football team and son of original "Saved by the Bell" character Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley).

Peacock's revival was Cameli's first major TV role, though the series didn't turn out nearly as successful as the sitcom it took inspiration from. Receiving some critical praise despite mixed reviews from general audiences, "Saved by the Bell" was canceled by Peacock in 2022. The show reportedly achieved positive viewership numbers in Season 1; however, disagreements over its comedic direction might have contributed to the series' premature end.