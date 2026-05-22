Prime Video's Steamy New Romance Series Is The Perfect Heated Rivalry Follow-Up
The obsession-worthy hockey romance of "Heated Rivalry" has now given way to Prime Video's "Off Campus" — a must-watch for fans of sports and drama.
Based on author Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name, "Off Campus" sets its love story at a university in Boston, where aspiring musician Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) falls for hockey star Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). Although different from Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov's (Connor Storrie) passionate romance in "Heated Rivalry" — which also explores the challenges gay professional athletes face — the plot of "Off Campus" delivers a steamy relationship between its main characters.
Just over one week since "Off Campus" premiered on Prime Video, Season 1 has received positive reviews from TV critics, earning a 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. General audiences have also enjoyed the show thus far, as "Off Campus" has a 90% approval score from users on the site.
Off Campus is just getting started on Prime Video
The good news for those who enjoyed the series' eight-episode first season is that Prime Video has renewed "Off Campus" for Season 2. The continuation was announced in February, and filming is set to begin in early June. Given that the Season 2 production schedule is similar to that of Season 1 last year, an April or May 2027 release date may be in the cards.
"Off Campus" Season 1 adapts "The Deal," the first of the five novels in Kennedy's series. The next book, "The Mistake," focuses on John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grave Ivers (India Fowler), but "Off Campus" Season 2 instead appears to chronicle the pairing of Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) — whose romance is featured as an important subplot in Season 1.
Currently Prime Video's No. 2-ranked show in the United States, "Off Campus" is off to an impressive start. It remains to be seen whether the new hockey series can match the popularity of "Heated Rivalry" Season 1, but it looks like the sports romance genre has won big again.