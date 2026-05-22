Prime Video's Steamy New Romance Series Is The Perfect Heated Rivalry Follow-Up

The obsession-worthy hockey romance of "Heated Rivalry" has now given way to Prime Video's "Off Campus" — a must-watch for fans of sports and drama.

Based on author Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name, "Off Campus" sets its love story at a university in Boston, where aspiring musician Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) falls for hockey star Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). Although different from Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov's (Connor Storrie) passionate romance in "Heated Rivalry" — which also explores the challenges gay professional athletes face — the plot of "Off Campus" delivers a steamy relationship between its main characters.

Just over one week since "Off Campus" premiered on Prime Video, Season 1 has received positive reviews from TV critics, earning a 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. General audiences have also enjoyed the show thus far, as "Off Campus" has a 90% approval score from users on the site.