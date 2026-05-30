TVLine's Performers Of The Week: Jean Smart And Hannah Einbinder

THE PERFORMERS | Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder

THE SHOW | "Hacks"

THE EPISODE | "Hacks" (May 28, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCES | Over the course of five tightly penned seasons, HBO Max's comedy told the story of a female comedian who refused to quit, even when she was repeatedly punched down. But in the series finale of "Hacks," a far bigger story concluded: the story of two enemies-turned-friends whose love for each other blossomed through their work.

The swan song wasn't just punchlines and callbacks. Early in the episode, Deborah (Smart) revealed to Ava (Einbinder) that her cancer had come back and she was opting not to seek treatment. Instead, at the end of their European sashay, she would head to a Swiss facility for a physician-assisted suicide. The storyline gave Einbinder the stage she needed to unravel complicated emotions that ran the gamut as Ava attempted to convince her stubborn boss otherwise. From Einbinder's loving stares at Deborah while clubbing to so many bits of pained dialogue ("What am I going to do without you?"), the actress broke our hearts repeatedly as Ava's grief snowballed.

Riding shotgun to the women's joyous and gutting tête-à-têtes was a rollercoaster we didn't want to get off. Enter Smart, whose Deborah was as feisty as ever, despite her diagnosis. While she remained stalwart about her treatment decision, Smart softened her demeanor in key moments, holding space for Ava's pain. After Einbinder damn near killed us uttering, "Please don't leave me," Smart's watery eyes and shaky voice only exacerbated the hurt that both characters (and we) didn't want to feel. By the time Deborah sweetly called her writer a "big, brave girl" — a callback to a then-vicious moment from Season 4 — our hearts sank. As Ava refused to accept her friend's demise, their complex feelings transferred to us, because we, too, were preparing for our own goodbye.

But rather than leave us in devastation, the show gave us one last zippy riff between the two funny ladies, something we've come to cherish over these 47 episodes. As Deborah and Ava cracked pitch-black jokes about the worst parts of dying, Smart's stand-up comic had an epiphany. She had another hour in her after all. And after watching the women gallivant and crack wise all over Paris, seeing Deborah run after Ava to reveal her change of heart was the best kind of narrative whiplash.

"Hacks" has always been a well-honed comedy about comedy, with witty lines, tight scripts, and major drama to boot. But it was these two actresses who brought those pages to life, transforming their characters' tumultuous beginnings into a platonic love story for the ages. One could argue that this finale was Einbinder's time to shine, but there's no denying she had one hell of a veteran scene partner. And since the show didn't dare split them up, why would we? — Nick Caruso

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