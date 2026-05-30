All American Final Season Sneak Peek: Can Jordan Really Bury The Hatchet With Cassius? (Exclusive)

When "All American" returns for its final season, six months will have passed for the characters since Cassius Jeremy revealed he's the Bakers' cousin... and it seems six months was not enough for Jordan to process that news.

In TVLine's exclusive sneak peek above at the Season 8 premiere, which was also shown to fans on Saturday at the American Black Film Festival in Miami, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) admits to Coop (Bre-Z) that he's still trying to wrap his head around Cassius (Osy Ikhile) being a blood relative — a relationship that Cassius intentionally hid for quite some time.

The two men have since gotten to know each other better through time spent on the basketball court, but it hasn't been enough for Jordan just yet.

"I'm trying, Coop, OK? I like the guy," Jordan tells his friend. "But we haven't really stress-tested this whole 'family bond' thing outside of our basketball bubble. What if I can't just leave the past in the past?"