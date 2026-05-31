Timothy Olyphant Has Two Hopes For His Alien: Earth Season 2 Storyline

Timothy Olyphant knows how he wants Kirsh's story to continue in "Alien: Earth" Season 2.

A synthetic scientist working for Prodigy Corporation, Kirsh is among the most important characters in Season 1 of the first-ever "Alien" TV series. After experimenting with extraterrestrial creatures and helping manage the group of hybrid children known as the Lost Boys, Kirsh falls victim to the hybrids' uprising and ends up severely damaged and locked in a cell in the "Alien: Earth" Season 1 finale.

In an interview with Esquire, Olyphant identified two aspects he wants Kirsh's Season 2 arc to emphasize more, the first involving more action scenes. "He's done enough observing. We can't have him observe for another season, so it's time to get his hands dirty," Olyphant said. "We played around a bit on this season, but I'm particularly interested in his emotional range, because technically most people emote, cry, sob, and throw a fit when they're trying to get something, so a synthetic being shouldn't be any different, right?"