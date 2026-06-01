Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — New Trailer Confirms Whether Henry Or Julia Went Back Through The Stones

Starz on Monday booked a return trip to Scotland for us all this fall: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" will be back for Season 2 on Friday, Sept. 18.

The news came on World Outlander Day, aka the anniversary of the publication of Diana Gabaldon's first "Outlander" novel. And to mark the occasion, Starz released a new — and revealing —trailer for the upcoming season.

Fans will recall that the Season 1 finale ended on a cliffhanger: Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine) stood at the mystical stones, hoping to travel back to their time before Arch Bug could catch them. The new footage indicates that only Henry managed to slip through... and things aren't going well in the aftermath.

"Separated from his love and hope, Henry must grapple with his mental health as he fights to find his way back" to Julia, the official release previews.