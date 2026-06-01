Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — New Trailer Confirms Whether Henry Or Julia Went Back Through The Stones
Starz on Monday booked a return trip to Scotland for us all this fall: "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" will be back for Season 2 on Friday, Sept. 18.
The news came on World Outlander Day, aka the anniversary of the publication of Diana Gabaldon's first "Outlander" novel. And to mark the occasion, Starz released a new — and revealing —trailer for the upcoming season.
Fans will recall that the Season 1 finale ended on a cliffhanger: Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine) stood at the mystical stones, hoping to travel back to their time before Arch Bug could catch them. The new footage indicates that only Henry managed to slip through... and things aren't going well in the aftermath.
"Separated from his love and hope, Henry must grapple with his mental health as he fights to find his way back" to Julia, the official release previews.
Ellen and Brian don't have an easy time of it, either
We also see Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater), who were handfast at the end of Season 1, managing their loyalties to their respective clans as the Jacobite Rising gets underway.
"What would you call yourself, a man who gives up everything for promises not yet kept?" she asks him at one point in the footage above. "Yours," he replies simply, pulling her close.
In the season to come, "the two young couples will be tested and separated once again by forces beyond their control, as every clan chooses a side in the rebellion," per the Season 2 synopsis.
The "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" Season 2 cast also includes Tony Curran, Séamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford, Rory Alexander, and Conor MacNeill. A previous teaser trailer highlighted the Beauchamps' worries and the upcoming battle.
Press PLAY on the video at the top of the post, then hit the comments: Do you plan to watch Season 2?