The Man From U.N.C.L.E.'s Unofficial James Bond Crossover Featured A Former 007 Star

James Bond took a vacation from MI6 when "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." recruited a former 007 star for an unofficial cameo.

While "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." was solely a TV property on NBC until the 2015 Guy Ritchie movie, Bond's adventures were almost all on the big screen ... unless you count that one time 007 actor George Lazenby had a cameo in the 1983 TV movie "The Return of the Man from U.N.C.L.E." He played an unnamed spy driving an Aston Martin DB5 through Las Vegas with a number plate reading "JB."

It's clearly referencing Lazenby's role in 1969's "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." The short sequence even used similar music to the iconic Bond theme, and after taking out one of the villains, he breaks the fourth wall to quip: "Shaken ... but not stirred."