Silo: Juliette Comes Out Of The Fire And Fights For Answers In Season 3 Trailer

Yes, Juliette survived that fire on "Silo" — and it looks like it actually lit a fire inside of her, based on the Season 3 trailer.

Apple TV released the new trailer on Tuesday (which you can watch above), and it reveals that Juliette made it out alive after being locked in the incinerator at the end of Season 2. She's not unaffected, though, we learn: She's had no memories for three months. "I look at myself in the mirror, and I don't even know who's looking back at me," Juliette admits. But she's a hero now as well, as the only person to step outside the silo onto the surface and survive.

There's a clock counting down to disaster as Juliette says she's starting to have "splinters of memories," and her new curiosity worries Camille: "The questions she's asking will get us killed." Juliette snaps into action ("There's something I have to do to protect everyone"), and we also get a tantalizing look at life before the silos that gives us hints about the pre-apocalyptic world.