Silo: Juliette Comes Out Of The Fire And Fights For Answers In Season 3 Trailer
Yes, Juliette survived that fire on "Silo" — and it looks like it actually lit a fire inside of her, based on the Season 3 trailer.
Apple TV released the new trailer on Tuesday (which you can watch above), and it reveals that Juliette made it out alive after being locked in the incinerator at the end of Season 2. She's not unaffected, though, we learn: She's had no memories for three months. "I look at myself in the mirror, and I don't even know who's looking back at me," Juliette admits. But she's a hero now as well, as the only person to step outside the silo onto the surface and survive.
There's a clock counting down to disaster as Juliette says she's starting to have "splinters of memories," and her new curiosity worries Camille: "The questions she's asking will get us killed." Juliette snaps into action ("There's something I have to do to protect everyone"), and we also get a tantalizing look at life before the silos that gives us hints about the pre-apocalyptic world.
Silo returns for Season 3 this summer
Season 3 of "Silo" — debuting Friday, July 3 on Apple TV — "continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier," per the official description. "In the present, Juliette Nichols survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew and Congressman Daniel Keene uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."
Season 3's cast additions include Ashley Zukerman ("Succession") and Jessica Henwick ("Game of Thrones") as the aforementioned Daniel and Helen, who first appeared in the Season 2 finale and whose stories unfold in a series of flashbacks to life before the silos. This season will be based in part on "Shift," the second book in author Hugh Howey's "Silo" trilogy, which was set 300 years earlier.
Rebecca Ferguson returns as Juliette, along with fellow cast members Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins. Graham Yost returns as showrunner.
Press PLAY at the top for a sneak peek at Season 3, and give us your first impressions in a comment below.