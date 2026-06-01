How Alexa Demie Feels About Barbie Ferreira's Euphoria Exit
Rue (Zendaya), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and more returned for the final season of "Euphoria," but Barbie Ferreira's Kat was notably absent.
Demie broke her silence on the matter in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I was bummed, but I really respected her decision, she has to take care of herself," she said. "It's a brave move."
In 2022, Ferreira confirmed her exit from the HBO show following Kat's reduced screen time in Season 2. "Euphoria" Season 3 simply writes out the character and never even acknowledges her absence. Demie isn't aware of what happened behind the scenes and isn't interested in discussing contract negotiations with her co-stars. "We don't speak about business," she continued. "Zendaya's great, she'll give me advice if I ask. But what works for one person is not going to work for me and vice versa. We all chose a very interesting path. But it doesn't feel like an elephant in the room, it feels natural. Who wants to talk about business?"
Barbie Ferreira went into detail about leaving Euphoria
Earlier in 2026, Barbie Ferreira opened up about her "Euphoria" departure, which remains one of the most controversial TV exits in recent memory. While rumors about on-set drama swirled, the actress revealed that no such thing transpired. During a conversation with Amanda Hirsch on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Ferreira explained that her vision for Kat's future didn't align with showrunner Sam Levinson's plans for the character.
"In fact, it was kind of the opposite of dramatic, where it was a long process of being like, 'I don't know if this is it for me,'" she said. "And then having conversations with people and us trying to figure out how to make Kat a fully fleshed-out character, and it just wasn't going anywhere."
Instead of remaining unsatisfied with the material she was given on "Euphoria," Ferreira opted to leave and pursue new challenges elsewhere. "The thing is, I don't need to be on the biggest TV show on earth if I'm not, like, acting, you know?" she added. "So I would rather do an indie movie where I'm acting, I'm flexing my muscles, I'm being creatively asked to do things rather than kind of sitting around to be a background character."