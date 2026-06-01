How Alexa Demie Feels About Barbie Ferreira's Euphoria Exit

Rue (Zendaya), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and more returned for the final season of "Euphoria," but Barbie Ferreira's Kat was notably absent.

Demie broke her silence on the matter in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I was bummed, but I really respected her decision, she has to take care of herself," she said. "It's a brave move."

In 2022, Ferreira confirmed her exit from the HBO show following Kat's reduced screen time in Season 2. "Euphoria" Season 3 simply writes out the character and never even acknowledges her absence. Demie isn't aware of what happened behind the scenes and isn't interested in discussing contract negotiations with her co-stars. "We don't speak about business," she continued. "Zendaya's great, she'll give me advice if I ask. But what works for one person is not going to work for me and vice versa. We all chose a very interesting path. But it doesn't feel like an elephant in the room, it feels natural. Who wants to talk about business?"