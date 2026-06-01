Euphoria Ending At HBO After 3 Seasons

The party's over for "Euphoria": Sunday's season finale will be a series finale as well, with the HBO drama ending after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Series creator Sam Levinson broke the news while speaking to The New York Times' pop culture podcast Popcast. "In terms of the story that we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me," Levinson said, adding that it was "such a fulfilling journey in terms of this cast, the crew, what we were able to accomplish." (Watch the full interview here.)

Zendaya starred as recovering drug addict Rue, with a supporting cast that included Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Hunter Schafer as Jules, Alexa Demie as Maddy, and Maude Apatow as Lexi. The first two seasons were set in high school, but Season 3 began with a big time jump, picking up with Rue and her friends five years later.