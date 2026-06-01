Euphoria Ending At HBO After 3 Seasons
The party's over for "Euphoria": Sunday's season finale will be a series finale as well, with the HBO drama ending after three seasons, TVLine has confirmed.
Series creator Sam Levinson broke the news while speaking to The New York Times' pop culture podcast Popcast. "In terms of the story that we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me," Levinson said, adding that it was "such a fulfilling journey in terms of this cast, the crew, what we were able to accomplish." (Watch the full interview here.)
Zendaya starred as recovering drug addict Rue, with a supporting cast that included Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Hunter Schafer as Jules, Alexa Demie as Maddy, and Maude Apatow as Lexi. The first two seasons were set in high school, but Season 3 began with a big time jump, picking up with Rue and her friends five years later.
The Euphoria finale killed off a major character
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Sunday's "Euphoria" finale.
The news that "Euphoria" is ending probably doesn't come as a shock to anyone who watched Sunday's Season 3 finale, which saw Zendaya's character Rue die after taking a fentanyl-laced pill. That tragic twist sent her sponsor and friend Ali on a quest for vengeance, with him killing drug kingpin Alamo Brown in a Western-style shootout and then finding peace with the Texas family that welcomed Rue into their family in the Season 3 premiere. (For more on the finale, check out our recap.)
"Euphoria" debuted on HBO in 2019 and earned praise for its provocative look at teen life, with Zendaya winning a pair of Emmys for best lead actress in a drama. But the show suffered a major loss when cast member Angus Cloud, who played affable drug dealer Fez, died in 2023 of a drug overdose at just 25 years old. Eric Dane, who played Nate's father Cal, passed away earlier this year as well following a battle with ALS, though he was able to film scenes as Cal for Season 3 before his death.
Will you miss "Euphoria"? Or was this the right time to end it? Let us know in a comment below.