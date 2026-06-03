America's Got Talent Finds Its Worst Audition Of All Time In Season 21 Premiere — Watch And Weigh In
Historically, TVLine's coverage of "America's Got Talent" has focused on the positive moments — the inspiring, exciting, successful acts that earn the judges' favor as well as the viewers' praise. But every once in a while, attention must be paid to the bad auditions, especially when they're historically bad.
Enter professional Las Vegas trumpet player Josh Sherman, who set a record for the most number of "X's received in a single audition during Tuesday's Season 21 premiere. He began by opening his trumpet case and pulling out... a beet? The judges were confused, even more so when Sherman declared "Beet-hoven!" He then proceeded to play the vegetable like a kazoo over a work by the famous composer. As soon as the judges realized what they were experiencing, the "X"s came fast and furious.
Then came something that elevated this from an average terrible audition to an iconically terrible audition: Sherman argued that he didn't get enough time to show them what he can "truly" do. Caving to chants of "one more song!" from the audience, the judges allowed Sherman to perform for a second time — and they immediately regretted it.
"Ch-apple Roan!" Sherman announced as he removed an apple from his trumpet case and — you guessed it — played it like a kazoo to the backing of Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club." Once again, the judges could not slam their hands down on their "X" buzzers quickly enough.
"I think this is the first time on 'AGT' that we've given two times the red buzzer," Sofia Vergara told a disappointed Sherman. Added Simon Cowell, very matter of factly: "You got eight 'X's. That means no." But we think Terry Crews said all that really needs to be said: "He went to music school for this."
Do you think Sherman's audition was bad enough to go down as the most "X"d in the show's history? Read on for a breakdown of the season premiere's successful auditions, including the lucky Golden Buzzer recipients, then weigh in with your favorites (and least favorites) of the night.
Lai Noelle (Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer)
The premiere's first must-see moment came courtesy of Lai Noelle, a 14-year-old singer with a voice beyond her years. A powerhouse diva in the making, the Texas native performed Sienna Spiro's "Die on This Hill" with a mature sound that left the judges speechless. Well, not entirely speechless. Sofia Vergara whispered to Simon Cowell that she was thinking of hitting her Golden Buzzer, but he told her not to... because he was planning to do it himself! "Should I tell you, honestly, what I think?" Cowell asked when Lai was done performing. "Words aren't necessary," he added, hitting the buzzer and sending Vergara into hysterics. ("He took her from me!")
Tyrone and Margo
The judges could barely keep watching during this danger duo's knife-dodging, balloon-popping, arrow-slinging audition, which had them squirming in their seats until they knew everyone was safe. Despite Tyrone dropping one of the knives mid-act, it was an incredibly impressive audition — though maybe not as impressive as Margo's dedication to her craft. Two years ago, one of the knives "got stuck in the eye," leaving Margo with only 50% vision in one eye. Most sane people would hang up their hat after an experience like that, but since when does "AGT" favor sane people?
Acro Canine Crew (Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer)
"America's Got Talent" has given us plenty of impressive dance acts and dog acts over the years, but never before have we seen the two categories combined like we did in Acro Canine Crew's audition. The dance crew, whose members range in age from seven to 21, included six dogs in their performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Everywhere," and Sofia Vergara would adopt every last one of them if she could. (The dogs, not the dancers.) We knew the hybrid act would be a hit, but even we weren't expecting host Terry Crews to hit Acro Canine Crew with his Golden Buzzer. Treats for everyone!
Kev Adams
Even before this French comedian uttered a single joke, the judges were already impressed by his relatively recent mastery of the English language. ("You should pretty good to me, but what do I know?" Sofia Vergara joked.) From then on, the judges were putty in his hands, howling with laughter at his jokes about taxes, Americans' use of the phrase "hang out," and his parents allegedly naming him after Kevin Costner due to their love of "The Bodyguard." It was a pretty solid routine, but Howie Mandel was particularly impressed by the "brilliant" set, even suggesting that Adams might be "the best comedian we've ever had."
Luke Taleno
After attending "America's Got Talent" last season as the guest of a friend — specifically Golden Buzzer recipient Jourdan Blue — Luke Taleno returned to "AGT" on Tuesday as a contestant. We'll be honest, we were expecting his rapping to be corny, but we were wrong; he told his story through fast-paced, quick-witted rhymes, and he even went bilingual for a special section about Sofia Vergara. Mel B didn't love it, but everyone else did. In fact, Howie Mandel even blessed Taleno with his Golden Buzzer, bringing the rapper's prediction ("Remember this face, because I'll be on that stage next year, and I'll be expecting that Golden Buzzer!") to fruition.
KOSE 8ROCKS
We didn't get to see much of this dance crew's audition, but all of the judges were on their feet by the end of their audition. And Sofia Vergara called them "perfect," so we're excited to see what they bring to the next round. (Hopefully more screen time!)
Unitree
We flipped over this next contestant, whose parents pressured him into getting a "traditional" engineer job instead of pursuing his love of dance. Fortunately for us, he never gave up on his passion. In fact, he found a way to fuze dance and engineering, resulting in what we saw on stage this week: one human, eight robots, no jaws left un-dropped. His contortionist dance moves would have been impressive enough, even without those robots backing him up on Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra." But the combination? Unreal. Frankly, we would have given this act our Golden Buzzer. Those robots did synchronized front flips! What more do the judges want?!
Community ATL Choir
The final audition of the premiere, this group of six transplants from Atlanta sang their way into the judges' hearts with a gloriously harmonious performance of Bill Withers' "Lovely Day." They were eventually joined on stage by a massive choir of singers, some of whom were seated in the audience. Everything about this was joyous, and it was the perfect way to end the night.