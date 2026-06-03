America's Got Talent Finds Its Worst Audition Of All Time In Season 21 Premiere — Watch And Weigh In

Historically, TVLine's coverage of "America's Got Talent" has focused on the positive moments — the inspiring, exciting, successful acts that earn the judges' favor as well as the viewers' praise. But every once in a while, attention must be paid to the bad auditions, especially when they're historically bad.

Enter professional Las Vegas trumpet player Josh Sherman, who set a record for the most number of "X's received in a single audition during Tuesday's Season 21 premiere. He began by opening his trumpet case and pulling out... a beet? The judges were confused, even more so when Sherman declared "Beet-hoven!" He then proceeded to play the vegetable like a kazoo over a work by the famous composer. As soon as the judges realized what they were experiencing, the "X"s came fast and furious.

Then came something that elevated this from an average terrible audition to an iconically terrible audition: Sherman argued that he didn't get enough time to show them what he can "truly" do. Caving to chants of "one more song!" from the audience, the judges allowed Sherman to perform for a second time — and they immediately regretted it.

"Ch-apple Roan!" Sherman announced as he removed an apple from his trumpet case and — you guessed it — played it like a kazoo to the backing of Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club." Once again, the judges could not slam their hands down on their "X" buzzers quickly enough.

"I think this is the first time on 'AGT' that we've given two times the red buzzer," Sofia Vergara told a disappointed Sherman. Added Simon Cowell, very matter of factly: "You got eight 'X's. That means no." But we think Terry Crews said all that really needs to be said: "He went to music school for this."

Do you think Sherman's audition was bad enough to go down as the most "X"d in the show's history? Read on for a breakdown of the season premiere's successful auditions, including the lucky Golden Buzzer recipients, then weigh in with your favorites (and least favorites) of the night.