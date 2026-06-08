5 Best '80s TV Cars, Ranked

Of all the dynamite cars that flooded the screen on "Miami Vice," Sonny Crockett's (Don Johnson) Ferrari Testarossa gets the nod — partly due to its incredibly sleek design, but also because it's an actual Ferrari.

Before "Miami Vice" hit the airwaves, the show's producers reached out to Ferrari about featuring its cars in the show. Ferrari declined, so the producers took a Chevrolet Corvette and built a replica of a Ferrari Daytona Spider around it. For the first two seasons of the show, that's what Crockett drove.

When "Miami Vice" started taking off in the ratings, however, Ferrari offered the show a deal that producers were more than happy to accept: destroy the replicas they'd made and, in return, get two free Testarossas. "Miami Vice" agreed, even destroying one of them on screen by having it get blown up by a drug dealer's missile.

So, for the remainder of the show, Crockett cruised the streets of Miami in an honest-to-goodness Ferrari Testarossa. If you close your eyes, you can still picture his hair blowing in the breeze, sunglasses on, as he effortlessly flies down the road to a synth-pop soundtrack.