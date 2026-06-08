The Brady Bunch Creator Bought Out One Star's Nightclub Contract To Shoot The Pilot

Here's the story of an actress named Ann B. Davis, whom you best know as Alice Nelson on "The Brady Bunch." But before she landed the part of the Bradys' wisecracking housekeeper — arguably the best "Brady Bunch" character — she was actually telling jokes at nightclubs.

During a 2004 interview with the Television Academy, Davis opened up about her pre-showbiz days, revealing that she was trapped in a miserable routine until TV royalty came knocking. "I had been doing nightclub work, which I was very unhappy [with], but I was doing it because I had to eat," Davis shared. Her comedy act consisted of "a few songs" and "jokes written by a friend," placing her on a very specific shortlist of go-to women. "I was one of a list of funny ladies of the same age and type and price," she recalled, noting she frequently competed for roles against friends like Nancy Kulp and Kathleen Freeman (who both appeared on "The Beverly Hillbillies").

But legendary showrunner Sherwood Schwartz knew exactly who he wanted in the blue apron for his upcoming sitcom about "a lovely lady" and "a man named Brady." Determined to land the funny woman, he did everything in his power, including clearing her of her nightclub obligations.