Burt Reynolds' One And Only Hit Sitcom Is Nearly Impossible To Watch Today

Burt Reynolds enjoyed a long and successful movie career that spanned many decades, but arguably one of his best performances came on the small screen. Back in the '90s, Reynolds starred in "Evening Shade" as the head coach of a bungling high school football team in a small town in Arkansas. The show ran for four seasons until 1994 — unfortunately, if you'd like to see any of them, your only good option at this point is to fire up the DVD player.

Even though it may not appear on any lists of the best sitcoms of the '90s, "Evening Shade" was a solid hit for CBS during its run, earning Reynolds an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Like so many other older shows, however, it's mostly been scrubbed from existence in the world of streaming. All four seasons were available on Amazon Prime for a while, but the licensing rights expired, and it seems that Amazon didn't bother renewing them.

Thankfully, all is not lost if you want to watch (or re-watch) "Evening Shade." If you don't mind paying for some old-school media, there is a DVD box set available. Or, if you prefer a much cheaper option, all of the episodes have been uploaded to YouTube – although the quality is pretty rough.