15 Best Sitcoms Of The '90s, Ranked

As the de facto bridge between the family-centric '80s and the bone-dry cringe comedies of the 2000s, the '90s are one of the most interesting decades in sitcom history to look back on. The decade also produced some of the genre's finest shows, ranging from refined traditional formulas to groundbreaking innovations. At the same time, the '90s reflected a shifting cultural landscape, with sitcoms beginning to embrace sharper writing, more diverse perspectives, and a willingness to take bigger creative swings.

Below is a ranking of the 15 best sitcoms of the '90s, limited to American productions and — with apologies to "The Simpsons," "Daria," "Rocko's Modern Life," "The Critic," and other wonderful animated iterations of the genre — limited to live-action (and one animatronic) series, if only to make slightly easier what is already a daunting narrowing-down mission. In weighing these picks, factors like cultural impact, consistency, and rewatchability all played a role. From workplace chaos to family dynamics to genre-bending experiments, these shows capture the range of what '90s sitcoms could be.