New Starz Spin-Off Power: Legacy Greenlit At Starz, Will Follow Tariq And Tommy In New York
Tariq and Uncle Tommy, together again.
Starz is continuing its "Power" franchise with a newly ordered spin-off, "Power: Legacy," the premium cable network announced Thursday.
The new series will pick up after the events of "Power Book IV: Force" and will follow Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) — both of whom have appeared in multiple series in the franchise — as they reunite in New York "to take the city by storm," the official logline reads.
The new series' first season will consist of eight episodes. Gary Lennon, who has been an executive producer and showrunner in the franchise for years, will return as showrunner and EP of "Legacy." He also co-wrote the pilot with Kendra Chapman Davis ("Power Book IV: Force").
The spin-off will be the fifth follow-up to the original "Power," which was created by Courtney A. Kemp ("Nemesis"). "Power Book II: Ghost" followed Tariq as he came into his own as a drug kingpin in New York. "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is a prequel in which Mekai Curtis plays a young Kanan Stark, aka the character Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson portrayed in the original "Power." "Power Book IV: Force," which aired its series finale in January, centered on Tommy as he tried to rise to the top of the drug game in Chicago.
The final scene of the "Force" finale found Tommy and Tariq talking about the future. "Come to New York and move your powder with me," Tariq offered. "We start some new s**t or what?" Tommy didn't answer, but he smiled and looked pretty interested.
When TVLine talked to Sikora and Lennon about the finale, we asked if there might be more Egan in the offing. "As long as Gary Lennon is writing Tommy, I'm interested in playing Tommy," Sikora said. "I believe any character that Gary writes, that we would come up with, would be a special character. But Tommy specifically is equal parts Gary and equal parts me. When we do it from our gut, it's the right choice."
Lennon added: "I don't feel I'm done writing Tommy Egan's character. II feel like there's so much more to tell."
'Power never dies'
"'Power' never dies, and this chapter is our biggest yet," Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, who also is an EP, said via statement. "Fans have been waiting to see Tariq and Tommy together, and now they're taking over New York City. Bringing Joseph and Michael back together is special, they've turned these characters into true icons of the 'Power' universe."
Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby added in a statement: "The fans have spoken, and we listened... 'Power' doesn't die, it evolves with its audience, and for over a decade the 'Power' universe has remained at the forefront of culture. We're thrilled to reunite Joseph and Michael to deliver a new chapter that fuses the franchise's iconic legacy with bold, boundary-pushing storytelling."
Courtney A. Kemp, Jackson, and Mark Canton all produce via their production companies. Kendra Chapman Davis, Joseph Sikora, and Chris Sekalk also serve as executive producers on the series; Michael Rainey Jr. is a producer.
In July 2025, Starz ordered to series "Power: Origins," a prequel series about young Ghost (played by Omari Hardwick in the original show) and Tommy "as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise, determined to make their mark on the streets of New York City," the official logline reads. "A fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the 'Power' franchise, 'Power: Origins' will highlight the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game."
Are you looking forward to Tariq and Tommy together again? Let us know in the comments!