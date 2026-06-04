New Starz Spin-Off Power: Legacy Greenlit At Starz, Will Follow Tariq And Tommy In New York

Tariq and Uncle Tommy, together again.

Starz is continuing its "Power" franchise with a newly ordered spin-off, "Power: Legacy," the premium cable network announced Thursday.

The new series will pick up after the events of "Power Book IV: Force" and will follow Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey Jr.) and Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) — both of whom have appeared in multiple series in the franchise — as they reunite in New York "to take the city by storm," the official logline reads.

The new series' first season will consist of eight episodes. Gary Lennon, who has been an executive producer and showrunner in the franchise for years, will return as showrunner and EP of "Legacy." He also co-wrote the pilot with Kendra Chapman Davis ("Power Book IV: Force").

The spin-off will be the fifth follow-up to the original "Power," which was created by Courtney A. Kemp ("Nemesis"). "Power Book II: Ghost" followed Tariq as he came into his own as a drug kingpin in New York. "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" is a prequel in which Mekai Curtis plays a young Kanan Stark, aka the character Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson portrayed in the original "Power." "Power Book IV: Force," which aired its series finale in January, centered on Tommy as he tried to rise to the top of the drug game in Chicago.

The final scene of the "Force" finale found Tommy and Tariq talking about the future. "Come to New York and move your powder with me," Tariq offered. "We start some new s**t or what?" Tommy didn't answer, but he smiled and looked pretty interested.

When TVLine talked to Sikora and Lennon about the finale, we asked if there might be more Egan in the offing. "As long as Gary Lennon is writing Tommy, I'm interested in playing Tommy," Sikora said. "I believe any character that Gary writes, that we would come up with, would be a special character. But Tommy specifically is equal parts Gary and equal parts me. When we do it from our gut, it's the right choice."

Lennon added: "I don't feel I'm done writing Tommy Egan's character. II feel like there's so much more to tell."