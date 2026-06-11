I Love Lucy Is Responsible For One Creative Breakthrough That Changed Television

"I Love Lucy" not only established the tropes of future sitcoms — like kooky next-door neighbors causing domestic disharmony and exasperated husbands dealing with their trying wives — but also the way they were filmed.

"I Love Lucy" was the first sitcom to be filmed with three cameras in front of a live studio audience, capturing all the action from multiple angles. Using three cameras to capture the action later became the defining visual language of the sitcom, eventually known as the multicam format. This technique brought television closer to theatre, which relies so much on the chemistry of the actors and the natural, energetic flow of their performances.

The use of three cameras, taking in a wider frame, allowed the actors' slapstick antics to play out in real time, and these wider shots also meant that the audience could see actors react to one another, rather than isolating them in close-ups. As Karl Freund, the cinematographer of "I Love Lucy," put it (via PBS): "Close-ups, another routine step in standard film-making, were discarded since such glamour treatment stood out like a sore thumb."