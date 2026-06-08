Why Pink, A Broadway Outsider, Was Asked To Host The 2026 Tony Awards

If you're watching Pink host the 79th Tony Awards on CBS, you're probably asking yourself, "Why is Pink hosting the 79th Tony Awards on CBS?" It's a fair question, one Pink had herself when she was offered the gig.

"When the call came, I was like, 'Why me? I've never been on Broadway,'" Pink tells Variety. "But they said, 'Because we want more viewership.' And I was like, 'Great! I have a purpose! I'm your guy!'"

So there's your very matter-of-fact answer right from the CBS brass: they wanted more outside eyeballs on the Tonys, whose broadcast typically attract far less viewers than its fellow EGOT award shows (the Emmys, Grammys, and Oscars).

But before Pink she could sign on any dotted lines, she needed permission from one specific person: her 15-year-old daughter Willow. "This is her lane, and I try to stay out of her lane," Pink tells CBS Mornings. "She's all about Broadway, she goes to a performing arts high school. She was like, 'Do I get a seat?' And I was like, 'I think so.' So here we go!"

There's no denying that Pink is an unconventional choice to host the Tonys, a role typically bestowed upon a beloved member of the Broadway community. Some recent hosts include Cynthia Erivo, Ariana DeBose, and Audra McDonald, all of whom are either Tony winners or nominees with countless Broadway credits under their dance belts. And while Pink does have a trio of Grammys and an Emmy to her name, not to mention decades of touring experience, she's never performed on a Broadway stage. Yes, her 2010 hit "F**kin' Perfect" is featured in the jukebox musical "& Juliet," but that doesn't exactly earn you a portrait at Sardi's.

Despite all of that, Pink accepted the gig, a decision she credits to being in a "yes place" in her life. "I've always just been a touring artist," she says. "I do it all over the world and back again 1,000 times, and I don't really do a lot of other things. This year, I was like, 'You know what? We're following Willow to New York City, I'm just going to say yes to things that I wouldn't normally say yes to.'"