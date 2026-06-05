Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, And L. Jon Wertheim To Remain At 60 Minutes Following Scott Pelley's Departure

Longtime "60 Minutes" hosts and correspondents Lesley Stahl and Bill Whitaker have confirmed that they will remain with the venerable CBS news magazine, Variety reports, following the firing of colleague Scott Pelley.

L. Jon Wertheim, a part-time correspondent who joined the show in 2017, is also confirmed to be staying through the upcoming season, which is slated to air this fall on CBS.

"We have decided to stay on," the trio reportedly said in a memo to the show's staff on Friday, June 5. "We have had a hard time deciding whether to stay at '60 Minutes.' ... Newsrooms are not supposed to be run like dictatorships. Collaboration and argument are the way we have always worked at '60.'"

Stahl is one of the longest-tenured "60 Minutes" correspondents in the show's history, joining the show in 1991. She has interviewed dozens of politicians and world leaders, including a contentious 2020 interview with President Donald Trump that led to controversy, with Trump storming out of the interview and later posting the footage on social media ahead of its official airing.

Whitaker joined "60 Minutes" in 2014 after two decades as a CBS News correspondent. He traveled the world for the show, reporting from Asia, Africa, Europe, Mexico, and the Middle East, with his report on a Swiss banking data leak winning an Emmy.