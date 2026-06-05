TVLine Asks: Which Not Suitable For Work 'Ship Is Best? Did Criminal Minds Escape Confuse? Was Pop Culture Jeopardy! Semi Too Hard? And More﻿

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Not Suitable for Work," "Criminal Minds: Evolution," "Pop Culture Jeopardy!," and more.

1 | Can "Beyond the Gates" please give Vernon and Anita a bedroom set so their family members can stop walking in on them when they're about to get busy in the living room?

2 | After watching the first three episodes of Mindy Kaling's "Not Suitable for Work," which potential couple are you already 'shipping: Kel and Abby, Abby and Austin, Davis and AJ, or — long shot here — AJ and her boss, Bill?

3 | On "Pop Culture Jeopardy!," while we loved the drama of Tuesday's semi-final, wasn't Final Jeopardy egregiously challenging?! And how sad were you to see one of the strongest teams, Only Howards in the Building, fail to move on due to a triple stumper?

4 | After watching Amanda fall silent during Part 2 of the "Summer House" reunion before completely walking away from the stage, are you wondering if Bravo needs to start fining talent for failing to do the job they signed up for?

5 | On "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," were you a bit thrown when this week's episode began with Paula in bed with her ex Karl before revealing it was a flashback?