Anthony Stewart Head's 10 Best Buffy Moments

We're so sad about the death of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum Anthony Stewart Head that we're coping the only way we know how: By diving back into the show and reveling in our favorite moments of Head as librarian/Watcher Rupert Giles.

The British actor played Giles for all seven seasons of the supernatural drama, which means we had plenty of fodder. As literally the only adult in a room full of high schoolers, Giles often was called upon to explain mystical mysteries, console heartbroken teenagers, and pull out exactly the right reference book at the precise moment it was needed. As watcher to Buffy (played by Sarah Michelle Gellar) he was part father figure, part coach, part guy-who-cleans-his-glasses-so-he-can-have-plausible-deniability.

Below, we've gathered our favorite Giles moments from the show's run, which currently streams on Hulu. But we know you've likely got others you can throw into the mix! So after you've scrolled through our list and checked out what Head's co-stars had to say about his legacy, make sure to fill the comments with your best memories of Head in the role.