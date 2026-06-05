Anthony Stewart Head Remembered By Sarah Michelle Gellar And More Buffy Stars: 'He Was The Best Of Us'

Fans of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" are mourning the loss of actor Anthony Stewart Head, who died Friday due to complications with pneumonia, and Head's co-stars are adding their voices to the outpouring of love for the man who will forever be known as Rupert Giles.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, whose titular slayer was mentored by Giles, quotes "Buffy" in her tribute, which includes a collection of photos from their time working together. ("Buffy" originally aired for seven seasons, of which Head was a series regular for five.)

"'Tell Giles I figured it out and I'm OK,'" Gellar writes. "Well I don't have it figured out and I'm not ok. But I know I'm the lucky one because I knew you. Thank you to Daisy and Emily who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world."

David Boreanaz, who played Buffy's vampiric love interest Angel before headlining his own spin-off, also posted to his Instagram story, remembering Head as "so kind and generous of a soul."

Read on for more tributes to Head from his "Buffy" co-stars, then drop a comment with your own favorite memory of Head's acting below. What's your favorite Giles moment?