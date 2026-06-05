Anthony Stewart Head Remembered By Sarah Michelle Gellar And More Buffy Stars: 'He Was The Best Of Us'
Fans of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" are mourning the loss of actor Anthony Stewart Head, who died Friday due to complications with pneumonia, and Head's co-stars are adding their voices to the outpouring of love for the man who will forever be known as Rupert Giles.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, whose titular slayer was mentored by Giles, quotes "Buffy" in her tribute, which includes a collection of photos from their time working together. ("Buffy" originally aired for seven seasons, of which Head was a series regular for five.)
"'Tell Giles I figured it out and I'm OK,'" Gellar writes. "Well I don't have it figured out and I'm not ok. But I know I'm the lucky one because I knew you. Thank you to Daisy and Emily who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world."
David Boreanaz, who played Buffy's vampiric love interest Angel before headlining his own spin-off, also posted to his Instagram story, remembering Head as "so kind and generous of a soul."
Read on for more tributes to Head from his "Buffy" co-stars, then drop a comment with your own favorite memory of Head's acting below. What's your favorite Giles moment?
James Marsters (Spike)
"There's a hole in the world," James Marsters, who played platinum-haired vampire Spike, writes in an Instagram post. "Anthony Head has passed on from us. He was an unflaggingly kind and steady presence on the set of 'Buffy,' and the best actor in the cast. He was the best of us. I was lucky to have known, and learned from him. He left the world a better place for his presence. Thank you Tony for all you gave."
Emma Caulfield (Anya)
"This was taken on the London Underground in 2011," Emma Caulfield, who played lovable demon Anya on "Buffy," writes in an Instagram post. "I went to visit my friend Tony on the set of 'The Iron Lady.' We had lunch, hit up a record store, had dinner and drinks and laughed until our sides hurt. It was a perfect day. There were many of these moments with this amazing human who I was lucky enough to call my friend for 27 years. He was kind and wise and a guide in troubled times. You were so loved. Impossible to caption. You are so missed. Rest in peace with your beautiful Sarah."
Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia)
Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase on both "Buffy" and its spin-off "Angel," posted a beautiful tribute to Anthony Stewart Head, including her recollection of the day they first met.
"Tony was an icon long before I met him on set, something I came to appreciate fully as a young actress new to the business after being cast as Cordelia," Carpenter writes on Instagram. "How fortunate I was to have worked with someone of his caliber and talent."
She continues: "I remember meeting him in the production office for the first time and being completely thrown off by his hippie-vibe demeanor, with a touch of punk-rock flair. He had an earring, Converse high-tops, and a pair of loose-fitting, boldly striped pants. There wasn't a trace of Giles to be found, which was a testament to his gifts."
Read the rest of Carpenter's tribute here.
Clare Kramer (Glory)
"Rest in Peace, Anthony," writes Clare Kramer, who played baddie "Buffy" baddie Glory. "To know you was a pleasure. To work with you an honor. Through Giles, you gave us bravery without fearlessness, and compassion without weakness — an exemplary performance (and one of many). My condolences to your girls, family, and all who had the pleasure of loving you. Rest easy, Watcher."