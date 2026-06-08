Hannah Waddingham Is A Secret Assassin On The Run With BFF Octavia Spencer In Prime Video's Ride Or Die — Watch Trailer, Get Release Date
It's shaping up to be the Summer of Hannah Waddingham.
In addition to returning as Rebecca Welton in Season 4 of Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," the Emmy winner is set to star opposite Oscar winner Octavia Spencer in Prime Video's new action-comedy "Ride or Die."
The streamer on Monday released the first trailer for the series, which you can watch above. All eight episodes drop Wednesday, July 15.
What is Ride or Die about?
"'Ride or Die' follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Spencer) and Judith Burton (Waddingham), who thought they knew everything about each other — except Judith turns out to be an international assassin," according to the official logline. "When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith's past and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they're forced to go on the run together. It's a race against time and a road trip across Europe, with law enforcement, highly trained assassins and some very dangerous criminals at their heels."
Rounding out the cast are Ed Skrein ("Game of Thrones") as Billy, Calam Lynch ("Miss Austen") as Sam, Savannah Steyn ("Intergalactic") as Queenie, Jamie Parker ("The Crown") as David, Jacky Ido ("The Catch") as Jacques, Sylvia Hoeks ("See") as Ana, and Bill Nighy ("Lazarus") as The Director.
"Ride or Die" hails from creator Tessa Coates, showrunner Matt Miller, and director Peyton Reed, all of whom executive-produce alongside stars Spencer and Waddingham, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, Irene Yeung, Brian Clisham, and Stephanie Kluft.